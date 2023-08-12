Glenview Trust co Purchases 4,862 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

