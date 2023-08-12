Glenview Trust co Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Corning were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.