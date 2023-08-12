Glenview Trust co Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 294.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,537 shares of company stock worth $3,534,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

MTD stock opened at $1,239.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,304.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,417.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

