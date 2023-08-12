Glenview Trust co Sells 1,255 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust co cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

