Glenview Trust co Sells 1,639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust co cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
