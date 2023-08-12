Glenview Trust co Sells 352 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

