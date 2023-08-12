Glenview Trust co Sells 4,037 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
