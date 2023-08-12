Glenview Trust co Sells 4,037 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

