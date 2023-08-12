Glenview Trust co Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

