Glenview Trust co Sells 750 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

