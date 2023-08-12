Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Global Payments by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.