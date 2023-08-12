Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

GRPN stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 12,902.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,632,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,273 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

