Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.78% from the company’s previous close.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Groupon by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,316 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

