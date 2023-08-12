Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.56. Holley shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,179,049 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

