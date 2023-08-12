Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 76,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.