Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

INFI opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.