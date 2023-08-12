Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %
INFI opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
