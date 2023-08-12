Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $60.47 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

