iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.40% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000.

HEFA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

