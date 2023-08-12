iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.68% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

