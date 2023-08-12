iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,879 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $50,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,739,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 245,980 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 188,441 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

