iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $24.95.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

