iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.