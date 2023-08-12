iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $51,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

