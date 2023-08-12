iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

