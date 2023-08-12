iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

