iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

