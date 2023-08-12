iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.53% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $46,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

