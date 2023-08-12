Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $143.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

J stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $137.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

