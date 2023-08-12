Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.68. Janus International Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 249,051 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

