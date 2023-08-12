Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $76,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

