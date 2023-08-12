Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

