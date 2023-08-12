Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

NYSE:LSI opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $7,680,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

