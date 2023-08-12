Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 677,794 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 662,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

