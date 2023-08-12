Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,505.13 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,390.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,348.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

