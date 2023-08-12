Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $74,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

