MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $243,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,375.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

