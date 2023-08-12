MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

