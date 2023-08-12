Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 677,794 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 155.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,794 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

