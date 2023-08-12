Morgan Stanley Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $117.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,758 shares of company stock valued at $48,036,689 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

