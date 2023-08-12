NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

