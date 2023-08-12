NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

