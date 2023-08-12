Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Olaplex by 42.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.