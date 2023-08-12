Oppenheimer Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.