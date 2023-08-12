Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Parke Bancorp worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.