Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $71,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PH opened at $416.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

