Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

