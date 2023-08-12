PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 6.4 %

PENN stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after buying an additional 354,877 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.