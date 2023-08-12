Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

