Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

