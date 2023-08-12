Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 126 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $488.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

