Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $15.38. Primo Water shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 827,230 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.